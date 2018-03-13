Kyocera (KYO) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

News headlines about Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kyocera earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.5695548265603 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.46. 22,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,689. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $53.86 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $21,680.00, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation is engaged in various fields, from fine ceramic components to electronic devices, equipment, services and networks. The Company operates through seven segments: Fine Ceramic Parts Group, Semiconductor Parts Group, Applied Ceramic Products Group, Electronic Device Group, Telecommunications Equipment Group, Information Equipment Group and Others.

