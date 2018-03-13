KP Tissue (KPT) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KPT. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday.
KP Tissue (TSE KPT) opened at C$11.99 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$11.77 and a 52 week high of C$16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 0.63.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc is a Canada-based company, created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). KPLP is a tissue products supplier, which produces, distributes, markets and sells bathroom and facial tissue, paper towels and napkins, for both the Consumer and the Away-From-Home (AFH) markets.
