KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KPT. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue (TSE KPT) opened at C$11.99 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$11.77 and a 52 week high of C$16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 0.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “KP Tissue (KPT) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/kp-tissue-kpt-price-target-cut-to-c15-50-by-analysts-at-td-securities.html.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc is a Canada-based company, created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). KPLP is a tissue products supplier, which produces, distributes, markets and sells bathroom and facial tissue, paper towels and napkins, for both the Consumer and the Away-From-Home (AFH) markets.

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.