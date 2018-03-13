Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.64

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 207125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2,802.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.64” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/korn-ferry-international-kfy-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-50-64.html.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International (Korn Ferry) is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.