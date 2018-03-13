Kore (KORE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $516,755.00

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Kore has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Kore has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $516,755.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00038878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00058950 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014619 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00094370 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020929 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00601150 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Visio (VISIO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Kore

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,022,465 coins. Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin . Kore’s official website is kore.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Kore (KORE) is an x13 algorithm alternative crypto currency. The block time is 60 seconds – the PoS rate is 8% and the PoW phase lasts 7 days. There was a premine of 0.83%. “

Buying and Selling Kore

Kore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Kore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kore must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

