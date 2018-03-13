Kohl's (KSS) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $69.48 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.16.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Kohl's from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Kohl's from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Kohl's from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Kohl's in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.66.

Shares of Kohl's (NYSE KSS) opened at $63.03 on Friday. Kohl's has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,590.00, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Kohl's had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl's will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Kohl's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Kohl's’s dividend payout ratio is 50.93%.

In other news, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $224,716.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl's during the fourth quarter valued at $133,005,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl's during the third quarter valued at $46,574,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl's during the fourth quarter valued at $52,200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,729,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after acquiring an additional 680,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl's during the third quarter valued at $24,413,000.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

