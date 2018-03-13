Kohl's (KSS) Upgraded to Buy at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl's from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kohl's to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl's from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kohl's from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl's has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.66.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of Kohl's (NYSE KSS) opened at $63.03 on Friday. Kohl's has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $10,590.00, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Kohl's had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Kohl's’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Kohl's will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Kohl's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Kohl's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.93%.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $224,716.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Kohl's by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 332,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 246,270 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Kohl's by 194.8% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 183,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Kohl's by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kohl's in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kohl's (KSS) Upgraded to Buy at Robert W. Baird” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/kohls-kss-upgraded-to-buy-at-robert-w-baird.html.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.