Koch Industries Inc. Grows Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO)

Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $7,927,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $5,347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EnPro Industries by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in EnPro Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,895,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,653,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1,659.18, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $94.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.10 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 40.39% and a return on equity of 8.02%. analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NPO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, SVP Steven R. Bower purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.54 per share, for a total transaction of $75,540.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,453.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

