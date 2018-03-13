KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KNOT Offshore Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.5285019329829 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners ( KNOP ) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 51,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.15, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/knot-offshore-partners-knop-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOT Offshore Partners or the Partnership), owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters. The Partnership’s vessels in its fleet are chartered to Statoil ASA (Statoil), Petrobras Transporte SA (Transpetro), Repsol Sinopec Brasil, SA (Repsol), Royal Dutch Shell plc, ExxonMobil, and Eni Trading and Shipping S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.