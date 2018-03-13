KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KNOT Offshore Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.5285019329829 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:
- Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V, and Green Plains Partners LP — Research Highlights (markets.financialcontent.com)
- $67.01 Million in Sales Expected for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) This Quarter (americanbankingnews.com)
- Comparing KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) & Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) (americanbankingnews.com)
- $0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) This Quarter (americanbankingnews.com)
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.04%.
KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile
KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOT Offshore Partners or the Partnership), owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters. The Partnership’s vessels in its fleet are chartered to Statoil ASA (Statoil), Petrobras Transporte SA (Transpetro), Repsol Sinopec Brasil, SA (Repsol), Royal Dutch Shell plc, ExxonMobil, and Eni Trading and Shipping S.p.A.
Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.