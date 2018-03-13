Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000,000 after acquiring an additional 808,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,427,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,669 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,564,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,220,000 after acquiring an additional 431,493 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,393,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,800,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,312 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc ( NYSE:KNX ) opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,736.61, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 370.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

