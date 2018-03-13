KlondikeCoin Price Reaches $0.0164 (KDC)

KlondikeCoin (CURRENCY:KDC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One KlondikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KlondikeCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $32.00 worth of KlondikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KlondikeCoin has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KlondikeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.15 or 0.01936080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007235 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016501 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002476 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001011 BTC.

KlondikeCoin Coin Profile

KlondikeCoin (KDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 9th, 2014. KlondikeCoin’s official website is klondikecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Klondike Coin is a scrypt based proof of work coin with a one minute block interval or block target – and a one minute or one block Kimoto gravity well based difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling KlondikeCoin

KlondikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy KlondikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlondikeCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlondikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KlondikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlondikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.