Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of -0.18. Klondex Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$7.00.

Get Klondex Mines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Klondex Mines in a report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Klondex Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Klondex Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Klondex Mines from C$7.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Klondex Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klondex Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/klondex-mines-kdx-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

In related news, insider Global Resource Manag Waterton bought 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.77 per share, with a total value of C$34,515.00.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Klondex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.