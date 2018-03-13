Kinaxis Inc (KXS) Insider Vasile Gelu Ticala Sells 2,200 Shares

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) insider Vasile Gelu Ticala sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.50, for a total transaction of C$188,100.00.

Vasile Gelu Ticala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Vasile Gelu Ticala sold 300 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.60, for a total transaction of C$25,680.00.

Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$85.45. 415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,924. The company has a market cap of $2,170.00, a P/E ratio of 86.31 and a beta of 0.89. Kinaxis Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$63.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$78.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.20.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc is a provider of cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations. The Company offers RapidResponse as a collection of cloud-based configurable applications. The Company’s RapidResponse product provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities that create the foundation for managing multiple, interconnected supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment and capacity planning.

