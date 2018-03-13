Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.22

News stories about Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Keysight Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 44.9598710735271 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $10,230.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $49.50) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 162,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $7,312,964.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 517,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,316,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen D. Williams sold 12,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $513,849.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,465 shares of company stock worth $9,659,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.22” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/keysight-technologies-keys-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-22.html.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.