KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Paycom Software (PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $127.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $111.34. The company has a market cap of $6,507.73, a PE ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $303,193.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,082,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,750 shares of company stock worth $9,388,528 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 26,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc is a provider of a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). The Company provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The Company’s applications streamline client processes and provide clients and their employees with the ability to directly access and manage administrative processes, including applications that identify candidates, on-board employees, manage time and labor, administer payroll deductions and benefits, manage performance, terminate employees and administer post-termination health benefits, such as COBRA.

