KeyCorp Boosts Blackline (BL) Price Target to $52.00

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

“We view BL as a core cloud software company to own as it is just starting to scratch the surface of an $18.5B TAM. We are raising our PT to $52 using discounted cash flow assumptions.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Blackline alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackline from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of Blackline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Shares of Blackline ( NASDAQ:BL ) opened at $43.67 on Monday. Blackline has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Blackline had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Blackline by 21.3% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,270,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,466,000 after buying an additional 399,130 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after buying an additional 172,855 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Blackline in the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Blackline by 28.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Blackline by 136.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 118,255 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “KeyCorp Boosts Blackline (BL) Price Target to $52.00” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/keycorp-boosts-blackline-bl-price-target-to-52-00.html.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides cloud-based software platform that is designed to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations. Its platform supports accounting processes, such as the financial close, account reconciliation, intercompany accounting and controls assurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.