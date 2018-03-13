Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 197,388 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 197,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Lorber David A purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,518.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,333.56%.

In other news, Director Arthur C. Martinez sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $474,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.95 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

