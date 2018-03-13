Kennametal (KMT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kennametal from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.95.

Kennametal (KMT) opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,670.00, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $52.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.78 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Mclevish sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,382,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,118,000 after acquiring an additional 673,230 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kennametal by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,831 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kennametal by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

