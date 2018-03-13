Kendall Capital Management Invests $219,000 in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (PCY) Stock

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 61,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (NYSEARCA PCY) opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $30.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0983 per share. This is an increase from PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

