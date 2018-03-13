KemPharm (KMPH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 target price on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 target price on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.15.

KemPharm (KMPH) opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.92, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.56. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 14.1% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 435,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 992,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,077 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP).

