KemPharm (KMPH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 target price on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 target price on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.15.
KemPharm (KMPH) opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.92, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.56. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45.
KemPharm Company Profile
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP).
