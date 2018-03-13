Karen Brade Buys 8,842 Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM) Stock

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) insider Karen Brade bought 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,018.84 ($12,460.40).

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) traded down GBX 1.46 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 100.52 ($1.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,560 shares. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 100.52 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.99 ($1.41).

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum Fintech plc. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate capital growth over the long-term through investment in a focused portfolio of fast growing and/or high potential private financial services technology (fintech) businesses based predominantly in the United Kingdom and wider Europe.

