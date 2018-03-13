Kadmon (KDMN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Kadmon alerts:

KDMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Kadmon to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a positive rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of Kadmon ( NYSE:KDMN ) opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.38 and a PE ratio of -2.88. Kadmon has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.86.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 166.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,508,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 941,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 33.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 81,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kadmon (KDMN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/kadmon-kdmn-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is an integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of various unmet medical needs. The Company is developing product candidates in a number of indications within autoimmune and fibrotic disease, oncology and genetic diseases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.