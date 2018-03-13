Just Energy Group (JE) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News headlines about Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Just Energy Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9184984042019 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley set a $6.25 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Just Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of Just Energy Group ( NYSE:JE ) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.35. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $699.25, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Just Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

