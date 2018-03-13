Jumei International (JMEI) Shares Down 6.1%

Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 1,290,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,223,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Jumei International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMEI. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jumei International during the fourth quarter worth $11,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jumei International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,188,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 359,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumei International during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Dumac Inc. raised its holdings in Jumei International by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 596,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 180,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumei International during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jumei International

Jumei International Holding Limited is an online retailer of beauty products. The Company’s sales formats consist of curated sales, online shopping mall and flash sales. The Company’s Jumei Global sales channel is part of its curated sales format. The Company’s curated sales format includes branded beauty products, baby, children and maternity products, light luxury products and health supplements.

