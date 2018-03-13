JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) opened at $77.64 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $10,970.00, a PE ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,993 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $155,772.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $167,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,625.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,573,583. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

