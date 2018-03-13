JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) a CHF 375 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 323 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 300 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 335 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Group set a CHF 300 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 235 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 321.45.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) opened at CHF 313.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47,250.00 and a P/E ratio of 16.06. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

