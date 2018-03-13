JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (ULVR) a GBX 4,400 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($60.79) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULVR. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,960 ($54.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,820 ($52.78) to GBX 3,900 ($53.88) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,830 ($66.73) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,250 ($58.72) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($69.08) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,402.22 ($60.82).

Shares of Unilever (ULVR) opened at GBX 3,866.50 ($53.42) on Monday. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,678.50 ($50.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,557.50 ($62.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $115,570.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,247.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 31.55 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

