JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a €57.00 ($70.37) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Societe Generale set a €58.00 ($71.60) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($69.14) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.63 ($63.74).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever (UNIA) opened at €44.50 ($54.94) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130,310.00 and a P/E ratio of 22.94. Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($51.98) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($64.56).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Unilever (UNIA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/jpmorgan-chase-50-00-price-target-for-unilever-unia.html.

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.