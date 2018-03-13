JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Unilever (UNIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a €57.00 ($70.37) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Societe Generale set a €58.00 ($71.60) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($69.14) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.63 ($63.74).
Shares of Unilever (UNIA) opened at €44.50 ($54.94) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130,310.00 and a P/E ratio of 22.94. Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($51.98) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($64.56).
Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.
