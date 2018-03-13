Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,799 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,404,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,109,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,354,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,165,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,768,000 after purchasing an additional 629,582 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Paypal by 86.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,353,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paypal by 25.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,973,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $439,791.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,186.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $468,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,574.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,413 shares of company stock worth $15,348,028 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paypal from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paypal from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.97.

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ PYPL) opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $96,864.91, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/jones-financial-companies-lllp-sells-3799-shares-of-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.