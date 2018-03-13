Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3,884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,565,104.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,228. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ ADI) opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35,031.50, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $98.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

