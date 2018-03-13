Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 968,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,575 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $125,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at $132.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $358,972.31, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 861.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.26.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

