John Patrick Casey Sells 4,133 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD) Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) EVP John Patrick Casey sold 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.27, for a total value of $931,040.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,638,309.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Patrick Casey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, John Patrick Casey sold 9,304 shares of General Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.29, for a total value of $2,003,058.16.

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE GD) opened at $224.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66,700.00, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $183.72 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $239.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

