John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld (LON:JLIF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.80 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.54), with a volume of 1777931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLIF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld from GBX 135 ($1.87) to GBX 120 ($1.66) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 377 ($5.21) price objective on shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.40 ($4.19).

Get John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1,120.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/john-laing-infrastructure-fund-ld-jlif-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-111-80.html.

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld Company Profile

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.