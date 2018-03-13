Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Given a $26.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

JCAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE JCAP) opened at $18.55 on Friday. Jernigan Capital has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $267.70 and a PE ratio of 16.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.13%.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 23,000 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $443,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 51.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 2,347.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company provides capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. It intends to generate long-term returns on development property investments through a fixed rate of interest on its invested capital together with an interest in the positive cash flows of the self-storage development from operations, sales and/or refinancings.

