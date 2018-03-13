Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 8,125 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $113,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of Sonoco Products Co ( NYSE SON ) opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,874.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $55.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

