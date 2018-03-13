Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,874 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,489,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 945.7% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 295,925 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after buying an additional 267,625 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.81 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co ( LUV ) opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35,100.68, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 31,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $1,783,527.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,883 shares in the company, valued at $9,914,840.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Dr Cunningham purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,932 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

