CyberAgent, Inc (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CyberAgent in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for CyberAgent’s FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent (CYGIY) traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/jefferies-group-equities-analysts-increase-earnings-estimates-for-cyberagent-inc-cygiy.html.

CyberAgent, Inc operates as an Internet services company in Japan. It offers blogging, community, and game services for smartphones; and operates as an advertising agency specializing in Internet advertising services. The company also develops and provides smartphone games for the platforms of other companies, as well as the game platforms, such as Mobage and Gree, App Store, and Google Play.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.