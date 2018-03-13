iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (EWW) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761,899 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. makes up approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,315 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,492,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (EWW) opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $916.26 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62. iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

