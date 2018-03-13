iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (EFG) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (BATS:EFG) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 528.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,192,000. Stringer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 469.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (EFG) opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,530.00 and a P/E ratio of 53.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

