iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF (EMB) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3403 per share. This is an increase from iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

About iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

