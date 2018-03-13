IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP) opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,405.07, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.32. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $64.68.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $20.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a net margin of 285.41% and a return on equity of 51.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,834,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,278,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA is a commercial real estate company in Argentina. The Company is engaged in the ownership, lease, management, development, operation and purchase of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through four segments: Shopping Centers, which includes the results from its commercial exploitation and development of shopping centers, derived from the lease and the provision of services related to the lease of retail stores and other spaces in the shopping centers; Offices and Others, which includes the acquisition, development and management of office buildings and other rental properties in Argentina; Sales and Developments, which includes the results of sales of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties, and Financial Operation and Others, which includes the financial activities carried out by the associate Tarshop SA The Sales and Developments segment also includes the results of the sales of real property intended for rent.

