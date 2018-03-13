iPic Entertainment (IPIC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iPic Entertainment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 43.6236923550599 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

IPIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on iPic Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on iPic Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

iPic Entertainment ( NASDAQ IPIC ) traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,434. iPic Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc is owns and operates entertainment facilities. The Company is focused on providing casual restaurant, a farm to glass service bar, and theater auditoriums. The Company provides venues for private events, family and business functions and other corporate sponsored events. The Company has three different formats of iPic locations, such as Generation I locations, Generation Ii locations, and Generation III locations.

