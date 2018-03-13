Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 274,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,490. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1,660.84, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 5.57.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.72.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
