Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 274,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,490. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1,660.84, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 5.57.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/iovance-biotherapeutics-iova-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.