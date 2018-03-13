Investors Sell Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Strength (AMD)

Investors sold shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $322.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $343.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.24 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Advanced Micro Devices had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. Advanced Micro Devices traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $11.64

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $11.52 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Vetr lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.62 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11,280.00, a PE ratio of -13.85, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 36,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $385,431.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 477,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,878.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 743,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,635,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,343,240 shares of company stock worth $15,795,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,076,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,320 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 12,246,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,337,000 after purchasing an additional 386,063 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,142,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,593,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,283 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/investors-sell-advanced-micro-devices-amd-on-strength-amd.html.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.