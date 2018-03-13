Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0574 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $13.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (IQI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/invesco-quality-municipal-income-trust-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-iqi.html.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with current income, which is exempt from federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.