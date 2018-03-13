IntriCon (IIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.24. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter. IntriCon had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 2.04%. sell-side analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing and distributing body-worn devices. The Company operates through body-worn device segment. The Company serves the body-worn device market by designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, complete assemblies and software solutions, primarily for the value hearing health market, the medical bio-telemetry market and the professional audio communication market.

