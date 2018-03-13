International Game Technology (IGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.31

Shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 981358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The firm has a market cap of $5,912.99, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,632,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,038 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 3,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,275,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,132,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 1,671.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 626,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 590,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

