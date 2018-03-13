International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Holdings Lessened by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $807,263,000 after buying an additional 222,692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,371,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,343,000 after purchasing an additional 72,116 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,259,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,967,000 after purchasing an additional 229,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 929,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,924,000 after purchasing an additional 81,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.86.

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $85,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,502.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,129.59, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $124.62 and a twelve month high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.26 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 27.69%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.39%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) used to impart or improve flavor or fragrance in a range of consumer products. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds that are sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food and sweet products.

