International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr raised International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.26 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.01.

In other news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell purchased 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corp. has a 52 week low of $139.13 and a 52 week high of $179.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $147,630.00, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.01. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corp. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 49.83%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

