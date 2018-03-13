Insulet (PODD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 price target on Insulet and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Insulet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.24.

Shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,840.00, a PE ratio of -180.76 and a beta of 1.56. Insulet has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.16 million. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. analysts expect that Insulet will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shacey Petrovic sold 1,319 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $101,312.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 641 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $49,235.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,096,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,633,000 after purchasing an additional 624,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,373,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,968,000 after acquiring an additional 571,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 506,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,808,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 443,970 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System features a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless companion, the handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

