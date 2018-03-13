Insider Selling: Microsemi Co. (MSCC) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ:MSCC) Director Paul F. Folino sold 4,500 shares of Microsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $302,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Microsemi Co. (MSCC) opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. Microsemi Co. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $7,870.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Microsemi alerts:

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Microsemi had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Microsemi Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microsemi by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Microsemi by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Microsemi during the 4th quarter worth $1,477,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Microsemi by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 56,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Microsemi by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsemi from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsemi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/insider-selling-microsemi-co-mscc-director-sells-4500-shares-of-stock.html.

Microsemi Company Profile

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.